New song: "Across the Street from Ebenezer"

Across the Street from Ebenezer
His name was Cornelius Taylor
At least that’s what someone said
The Department of Public Works doesn’t know
They just know somebody’s dead
They were getting ready for the day
When we celebrate the man
Sweeping the streets
Before the holiday began
The people working for the city
Were just there to keep things clean
For which the municipality
Has a big machine
Another trip to Jackson Street
That’s where they were sent
And no one took the time to see
If there were people in those tents
He was loved in the community
That’s what his friends say
Who stuck around to talk to folks
Who went there yesterday
He could have had a shelter
But he’d have to leave his dog behind
So he was sleeping in that tent
Just a shred of humankind
Across the street from Ebenezer
Where the great man used to speak
About jobs and housing and dignity
And reaching that mountain peak
And now as we sing our freedom songs
And listen to the church bells ring
Say a prayer for Cornelius
And for Martin Luther King
His name was Cornelius Taylor
At least that’s what somebody said
The Department of Public Works doesn’t know
They just know somebody’s dead
Spring Tour
It’s been years since I’ve been to Georgia. I used to go there, and to a couple dozen other states in every part of the US, once or twice a year. But I remember singing at antiwar protests in front of that church, a long time ago.
We’ll be in England, though, in March/April, and Australia in July! So far both tours are looking decidedly sleepy, but we’ll be there, for sure, regardless…
