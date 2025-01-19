New song: "Across the Street from Ebenezer"

Across the Street from Ebenezer

His name was Cornelius Taylor

At least that’s what someone said

The Department of Public Works doesn’t know

They just know somebody’s dead

They were getting ready for the day

When we celebrate the man

Sweeping the streets

Before the holiday began

The people working for the city

Were just there to keep things clean

For which the municipality

Has a big machine

Another trip to Jackson Street

That’s where they were sent

And no one took the time to see

If there were people in those tents

He was loved in the community

That’s what his friends say

Who stuck around to talk to folks

Who went there yesterday

He could have had a shelter

But he’d have to leave his dog behind

So he was sleeping in that tent

Just a shred of humankind

Across the street from Ebenezer

Where the great man used to speak

About jobs and housing and dignity

And reaching that mountain peak

And now as we sing our freedom songs

And listen to the church bells ring

Say a prayer for Cornelius

And for Martin Luther King

His name was Cornelius Taylor

At least that’s what somebody said

The Department of Public Works doesn’t know

They just know somebody’s dead

