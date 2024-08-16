This Week with David Rovics
Music and poetry for Palestine + MIDWEST TOUR
We have a powerful recording of a Berkeley radio appearance with us and the extraordinary poet, Anita Barrows, and an update about the midwest US tour.
David Rovics
Aug 16, 2024
Most of August 14th, 2024's edition of Flashpoints -- the daily news and information show hosted by Dennis Bernstein on KPFA Community Radio in Berkeley, California -- was dedicated to music and poetry related to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The segment consists of Kamala Emanuel and me going back and forth with the absolutely breath-takingly powerful poet, Anita Barrows, who has written a poem every day since the genocide began in October.

The west coast tour was wonderful. Friday will feature a set of mine at the Green Party national convention, which is happening online. Saturday Kamala and I will be playing along with Joanne Rand and Ben Grosscup for the national gathering of Veterans for Peace, which is also happening online.

On Sunday Kamala and I fly to Chicago. We’ll be playing at the People’s Fest that evening, in Rockford the next day, then a house concert in Chicago, and two shows in Wisconsin — one in the lovely hippy village of Viroqua, and one in the grand college town/state capital of Madison.

More info as well as graphics for all of these gigs can be found at davidrovics.com/tour, and I’ll sprinkle some gig graphics below for good measure! Your collective efforts to tell folks about various gigs we’ve been doing on the west coast have definitely helped increase attendance — thank you! Please keep it up!

