Little Crow's Uprising and the Minnesota Famine of 1862
0:00
-10:12

Little Crow's Uprising and the Minnesota Famine of 1862

Revisiting history, events in Minnesota in 1862 and events in Israel and Gaza since October 7th have some remarkable similarities.
David Rovics
Mar 17, 2024
This is the podcast version of what I sent out in the last missive in print form along with the song, “Little Crow.” Just to be confusing…

David Rovics
