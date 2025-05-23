The first 40 minutes of this episode represents Part 1.
Labour Beat radio interview
On my recent trip to BC I had the pleasure of being interviewed by Brian Charlton & Stephen Harvey for their Labour Beat radio show. We had a wide-ranging and downright fascinating conversation.
May 23, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
