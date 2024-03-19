This Week with David Rovics
It's Not A Trade War
0:00
-2:53

It's Not A Trade War

Is it just a happy coincidence that whoever wins or loses, the US arms, oil, gas, and other industries benefit?
David Rovics
Mar 19, 2024
Loading video

It was hard not to notice that all the main things Russia produces are also things the US produces. We’re all led to believe it’s about patriotism, freedom, and democracy, but maybe something else is going on here…? Whoever wins or loses, US industry benefits. Seems suspicious.

I wrote this song around a year ago, but this is a very fresh recording of it, and the latest track to receive the Chet Gardiner treatment. You can find the rest of the current crop of songs for this collaboration in the Bearing Witness playlist, which will be the title of the next album, when it’s fully assembled...

Next plans for the Bearing Witness WORLD TOUR include:

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia in June/July — including Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne

  • Backyard Tour from Portland to San Francisco August 8-22

  • November in Scandinavia

  • March 2025 in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
