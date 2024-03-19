It's Not A Trade War

Loading video

It was hard not to notice that all the main things Russia produces are also things the US produces. We’re all led to believe it’s about patriotism, freedom, and democracy, but maybe something else is going on here…? Whoever wins or loses, US industry benefits. Seems suspicious.

I wrote this song around a year ago, but this is a very fresh recording of it, and the latest track to receive the Chet Gardiner treatment. You can find the rest of the current crop of songs for this collaboration in the Bearing Witness playlist, which will be the title of the next album, when it’s fully assembled...

Next plans for the Bearing Witness WORLD TOUR include: