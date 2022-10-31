If We Divide, They Will Conquer

The written version of this rant appears in both the physical and online versions of Slingshot #136. Slingshot is a wonderful anarchist newspaper going strong since the 1980's, and they put out a fabulous thing called the Slingshot Organizer -- the 2023 edition is available now! slingshotcollective.org
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
