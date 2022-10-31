This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If We Divide, They Will Conquer
0:00
-12:28

If We Divide, They Will Conquer

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Oct 31, 2022

The written version of this rant appears in both the physical and online versions of Slingshot #136.  Slingshot is a wonderful anarchist newspaper going strong since the 1980's, and they put out a fabulous thing called the Slingshot Organizer -- the 2023 edition is available now!  slingshotcollective.org

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture