Here’s what remains of the Australia tour, the last half! We’ll also be singing at the Gaza rally in Ballarat on July 13th.
"Gough Whitlam" REMIX
Chet's latest remix destined for the upcoming album, "Gough Whitlam" is about the great man, who was a ground-breaking prime minister of Australia until he was overthrown in a CIA-led coup in 1975.
Jul 07, 2024
