"Gough Whitlam" REMIX

Chet's latest remix destined for the upcoming album, "Gough Whitlam" is about the great man, who was a ground-breaking prime minister of Australia until he was overthrown in a CIA-led coup in 1975.
David Rovics
Jul 07, 2024
Transcript

Here’s what remains of the Australia tour, the last half! We’ll also be singing at the Gaza rally in Ballarat on July 13th.

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
David Rovics
