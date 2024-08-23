Share this post
Frontyard Films presents "Song for the Houthi Army"
davidrovics.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Frontyard Films presents "Song for the Houthi Army"
Another video from Mandy and Fabio of Frontyard Films.
Aug 23, 2024
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Frontyard Films presents "Song for the Houthi Army"