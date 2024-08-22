I talked with radio host Chris Cook for Gorilla Radio yesterday about what's happening here in Chicago, and other topics.
Frontyard Films presents "Boycott, Sanction, and Divest"
When Kamala Emanuel and I (aka the Ministry of Culture) were touring in Australia recently, filmmakers Amanda King and Fabio Cavadini (aka Frontyard Films) spent an afternoon with us.
Aug 22, 2024
Midwest gigs coming up…
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
