In November, 1919, federal police and their volunteer terrorist wing, the American Legion, carried out a sort of scorched-earth, anti-union pogrom -- burning union halls, arresting IWW members, and killing them, in an effort to wipe the Wobblies off the map. In Centralia they fought back.

This is the latest track to receive the Chet Gardiner treatment, destined to be part of the upcoming album we're putting out together, Bearing Witness.