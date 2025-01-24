Yet another brilliant remix from Chet Gardiner. Sometimes his remixes are full of musical activity, and other times they’re more understated, like this one. Always in service of the song. One more and we’ll put out the next album…
"Blinken's Last Press Conference (Ballad of Sam Husseini)" REMIX
Last Thursday, at Secretary of State Antony Blinken's last press conference, journalist Sam Husseini asked such pointed questions that they had to drag him out of the room.
Jan 24, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post