"Blinken's Last Press Conference (Ballad of Sam Husseini)" REMIX

Last Thursday, at Secretary of State Antony Blinken's last press conference, journalist Sam Husseini asked such pointed questions that they had to drag him out of the room.
David Rovics
Jan 24, 2025
Yet another brilliant remix from Chet Gardiner. Sometimes his remixes are full of musical activity, and other times they’re more understated, like this one. Always in service of the song. One more and we’ll put out the next album…

David Rovics
