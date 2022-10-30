Why Real Artists Don’t Like Capitalism or Identity Politics

Some thoughts on the way the liberal press likes to frame things when it comes to the arts, which entirely involves the rearrangement of deck chairs on a sinking ship. (Published in written form in Counterpunch earlier in October, I was on tour and didn't have a chance to make the podcast version til now.)
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes