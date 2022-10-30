This Week with David Rovics

Why Real Artists Don’t Like Capitalism or Identity Politics
Oct 30, 2022

Some thoughts on the way the liberal press likes to frame things when it comes to the arts, which entirely involves the rearrangement of deck chairs on a sinking ship.  (Published in written form in Counterpunch earlier in October, I was on tour and didn't have a chance to make the podcast version til now.)

