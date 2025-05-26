What the Folk? interview with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

I spoke at length with folks from Atlanta, Georgia for the What the Folk? show on WRFG Community Radio. Here's the whole show -- the interview segments as well as all the excellent song selections.
David Rovics
May 26, 2025
