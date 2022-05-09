This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Waywards Interview
Waywards Interview

May 09, 2022

It was an honor to be James Anderson's first interview subject for his new Waywards project. We had an extensive conversation about all kinds of stuff, with a focus on my trolls, and cancellation campaigning in general.     This is the audio-only podcast version.  If you want to watch the video and read James' introduction to it, check out Waywards on Substack.

