Waywards Interview

It was an honor to be James Anderson's first interview subject for his new Waywards project. We had an extensive conversation about all kinds of stuff, with a focus on my trolls, and cancellation campaigning in general. This is the audio-only podcast version. If you want to watch the video and read James' introduction to it, check out Waywards on Substack.
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes