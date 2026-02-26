This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"The War Machine"

There are 5 US corporations that are responsible for so much of the killing. "The War Machine" originally appears on the David Rovics album, In Our Dreams, available on a streaming platform near you.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Feb 26, 2026

Our latest album, INSURRECTION ACT, consists of a bunch of other entirely acoustic songs a lot like this one. As a video playlist you can now find it on Rumble. As an album it is now up on Bandcamp, and the album drops on all the music streaming platforms on March 1st (except on YouTube Music, where I’m still banned).

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture