Our latest album, INSURRECTION ACT, consists of a bunch of other songs a lot like this one. As a video playlist you can now find it on Rumble. As an album it is now up on Bandcamp, and the album drops on all the music streaming platforms on March 1st (except on YouTube Music, where I’m still banned).
"Round Up All the Billionaires"
We've got a solution to our collective problems. "Round Up All the Billionaires" originally appears on Ai Tsuno's album, Class War Zone, available on a streaming platform near you.
Feb 23, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
