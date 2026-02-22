It's terrifying times, with masked police
Occupying American city streets
Raiding homes and detaining
Anyone who might be remaining
Separating children from mom and dad
The only family the kids had
Sending them to another state
Trying so hard to make us great
In response the people say
You won't be alone
As long as we have a whistle
And a phone
Ice has what might be called a monopoly
On unaccountable brutality
There may be thousands of them around
Nevermind the frozen ground
But at least one thing for real
Is a lot of eyes are peeled
Ready to stop and see
The men of the CBP
Chorus
They're hiring thousands more
Agents to wage this domestic war
Against immigrants now and then
Who knows who's the next ones when
The detention centers are all filled
Enough examples beaten, killed
So the brutality’s applied
To keep the people inside
Chorus
"A Whistle and a Phone"
It's terrifying times, with masked police