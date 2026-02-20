There never was a ceasefire
This was a lie
As deadly drones and fighter jets
Dominate the sky
They never opened the crossings
This also wasn’t true
Israel is still starving Gaza
Just as they used to do
For years up to the present
But come what may
The western media just repeats
Whatever the Israelis say
It’s like a bunch of stenographers
From the USA to Germany
On a lot of other issues
They may sometimes disagree
But on the ethnonationalist state
That stole Palestine
To sell them some more missiles
They all just get in line
Give them a pile of grass
They’ll make some hay
Chorus
Acting like a bunch of asses
Chasing after a carrot
Who know well in advance
Which line they’re gonna parrot
Do these reporters use their brains
Or are they only reserved
When their boss is not invested
With a mandate to preserve
The mythology disseminated
Every lying day
Chorus
Meanwhile in the reality
Ignored by the corporate press
Every day in Gaza
There’s less and less
Food, water, housing
Only raging occupation
Just twenty-five miles of rubble
Part of what was once a nation
Which is now just hunger, death, disease
While those who can, pray
Chorus
