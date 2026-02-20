There never was a ceasefire

This was a lie

As deadly drones and fighter jets

Dominate the sky

They never opened the crossings

This also wasn’t true

Israel is still starving Gaza

Just as they used to do

For years up to the present

But come what may

The western media just repeats

Whatever the Israelis say



It’s like a bunch of stenographers

From the USA to Germany

On a lot of other issues

They may sometimes disagree

But on the ethnonationalist state

That stole Palestine

To sell them some more missiles

They all just get in line

Give them a pile of grass

They’ll make some hay

Chorus



Acting like a bunch of asses

Chasing after a carrot

Who know well in advance

Which line they’re gonna parrot

Do these reporters use their brains

Or are they only reserved

When their boss is not invested

With a mandate to preserve

The mythology disseminated

Every lying day

Chorus



Meanwhile in the reality

Ignored by the corporate press

Every day in Gaza

There’s less and less

Food, water, housing

Only raging occupation

Just twenty-five miles of rubble

Part of what was once a nation

Which is now just hunger, death, disease

While those who can, pray

Chorus

The spring tour of Europe is expanding! Not all of these are confirmed, but most will be happening, along with hopefully a bunch more elsewhere in the region. Especially if you're in Germany, Scandinavia, or the UK, and might be inclined to organize a gig, hit me up!