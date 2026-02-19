"Zuckerberg On Trial"

When he started Facebook, he was thinking of connection

But when we look a little closer, upon inspection

The kind he had mind was connection to cash

He got us all hooked up, made a hefty stash

Connected and addicted, and worst of all

You won’t find it in your feed or on your wall

But they did it all on purpose, knowing full well

The cutting and the suicides they could foretell



So many years since the complaint was filed

But now Mark Zuckerberg’s on trial



Between the launching of the lawsuit and this date

For so many ruined lives it’s already too late

Ruined by the companies who thought it was good

If they could profit from misery then they should

If algorithms could be skewed to make us want more

It was good if it gave them more chances to score

From the people, their product, who they seek to control

It’s just capitalism, man, no matter the toll



Chorus



If there were a memorial for every victim

Then they’d all be surrounding that courtroom

All of the isolated, lonely, depressed

Who can barely just manage to get up and get dressed

Played by the pushers of the highest technology

Employing the most addictive psychology

Then the tomb stones should be all over LA

And most everywhere else in the world today



Chorus

The spring tour of Europe is expanding! Not all of these are confirmed, but most will be happening, along with hopefully a bunch more elsewhere in the region. Especially if you're in Germany, Scandinavia, or the UK, and might be inclined to organize a gig, hit me up!