"Zuckerberg On Trial"

When he started Facebook, he was thinking of connection
But when we look a little closer, upon inspection
The kind he had mind was connection to cash
He got us all hooked up, made a hefty stash
Connected and addicted, and worst of all
You won’t find it in your feed or on your wall
But they did it all on purpose, knowing full well
The cutting and the suicides they could foretell
So many years since the complaint was filed
But now Mark Zuckerberg’s on trial
Between the launching of the lawsuit and this date
For so many ruined lives it’s already too late
Ruined by the companies who thought it was good
If they could profit from misery then they should
If algorithms could be skewed to make us want more
It was good if it gave them more chances to score
From the people, their product, who they seek to control
It’s just capitalism, man, no matter the toll
Chorus
If there were a memorial for every victim
Then they’d all be surrounding that courtroom
All of the isolated, lonely, depressed
Who can barely just manage to get up and get dressed
Played by the pushers of the highest technology
Employing the most addictive psychology
Then the tomb stones should be all over LA
And most everywhere else in the world today
Chorus
The spring tour of Europe is expanding! Not all of these are confirmed, but most will be happening, along with hopefully a bunch more elsewhere in the region. Especially if you're in Germany, Scandinavia, or the UK, and might be inclined to organize a gig, hit me up!