The next album coming from the Ministry of Culture will consist of twenty songs along these lines, just Kamala and me and my guitar. To be titled INSURRECTION ACT, it will drop on all of the music streaming platforms on March 1st — except for on YouTube/YouTube Music, where I’m permanently banned.
"Message from Gaza"
A song for the last text message sent before she died. "Message from Gaza" originally appears on Ai Tsuno's album, Save the Humans, available on a streaming platform near you.
Feb 14, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
