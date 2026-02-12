The next album coming from the Ministry of Culture will consist of twenty songs along these lines, just Kamala and me and my guitar. To be titled INSURRECTION ACT, it will drop on all of the music streaming platforms on March 1st — except for on YouTube/YouTube Music, where I’m permanently banned.
"Bisbee, Arizona, 1917"
A song about the Bisbee Deportations of 1917. "Bisbee, Arizona, 1917" originally appears on Ai Tsuno's album, War with the World, available on a streaming platform near you.
Feb 12, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
