This Week with David Rovics

"Bisbee, Arizona, 1917"

A song about the Bisbee Deportations of 1917. "Bisbee, Arizona, 1917" originally appears on Ai Tsuno's album, War with the World, available on a streaming platform near you.
David Rovics
Feb 12, 2026

The next album coming from the Ministry of Culture will consist of twenty songs along these lines, just Kamala and me and my guitar. To be titled INSURRECTION ACT, it will drop on all of the music streaming platforms on March 1st — except for on YouTube/YouTube Music, where I’m permanently banned.

