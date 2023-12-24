This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
0:00
-2:38
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
Notes from the Palestinian Holocaust. The latest track that Chet has improved upon.
David Rovics
Dec 24, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Here’s the whole song cycle as it stands so far, with the more radio-quality remixes at the top.

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

  • NYC on the weekend of January 12th

  • Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

  • Southern California at the end of January

  • France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia in late June/early July

  • living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!

0 Comments
This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Rovics

Recent Episodes

2:54
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
18:44
United Front Against Genocide
 • 
David Rovics
3:21
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:14
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:40
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:52
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
 • 
David Rovics
2:36
New song: "Indiscriminate"
 • 
David Rovics