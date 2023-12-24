Here’s the whole song cycle as it stands so far, with the more radio-quality remixes at the top.
Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:
NYC on the weekend of January 12th
Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon
Southern California at the end of January
France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024
the northeastern US in late March/early April
Australia in late June/early July
living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones
More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX