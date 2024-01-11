This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Talking shop with Russell and Steve
0:00
-1:07:12
Talking shop with Russell and Steve
Russell and Steve are both brilliant musicians from here in Portland, Oregon, and they've started up a weekly podcast series interviewing other artists. Here's the MP3 of their interview with me.
David Rovics
Jan 11, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

0 Comments
This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Rovics

Recent Episodes

2:52
"Famine and Disease" VIDEO + new mixes + Notes From A Holocaust workshop + interview
 • 
David Rovics
2:52
Notes From A Holocaust SONGBOOK
 • 
David Rovics
20:42
Life and Death in the Shadow of Genocide
 • 
David Rovics
3:00
New song: "If A Song Could Raise An Army"
 • 
David Rovics
2:23
"Antisemite" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:32
"Famine and Disease" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
4:46
"Wounded Child -- No Surviving Family (WCNSF)" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics