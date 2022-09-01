This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Street Roots Joins the Cancel Culture?
Sep 01, 2022

K. Rambo, the recently-hired Editor in Chief of the local Portland paper, Street Roots, apparently thinks anonymous Twitter trolls engaging in a cancellation campaign are a legitimate source of public opinion, and that if you interview someone, that means you agree with their views. This is my response to Rambo, which you can also find in written form in this weekend's edition of Counterpunch.

