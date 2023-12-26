This Week with David Rovics
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
Here's a new, improved version of my tribute to the Houthi Army's efforts to challenge Israel's genocidal war against the people of Gaza.
David Rovics
Dec 26, 2023
The Gaza cycle YouTube playlist now features four videos at the top that have audio from the remixed versions. To hear all of them, including this latest one, they’re mostly gathered at the top of the Soundcloud playlist (where everything is set for free download):

I’ve updated the Songbook section of my website, so you should find any of my song lyrics as well as audio and other things in alphabetical order, including the most recent stuff.

For Portland-area people, please feel free to download flyers to print out and distribute for my show on January 20th!

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

  • NYC on the weekend of January 12th

  • Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

  • Southern California at the end of January

  • France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia in late June/early July

  • living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

David Rovics

