"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX

The Gaza cycle YouTube playlist now features four videos at the top that have audio from the remixed versions. To hear all of them, including this latest one, they’re mostly gathered at the top of the Soundcloud playlist (where everything is set for free download):

I’ve updated the Songbook section of my website, so you should find any of my song lyrics as well as audio and other things in alphabetical order, including the most recent stuff.

For Portland-area people, please feel free to download flyers to print out and distribute for my show on January 20th!

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

NYC on the weekend of January 12th

Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

Southern California at the end of January

France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

the northeastern US in late March/early April

Australia in late June/early July

living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!