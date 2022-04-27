This Week with David Rovics

Shane Burley’s Anarcho-Puritan Cancellation Campaigning, Explained
Shane Burley’s Anarcho-Puritan Cancellation Campaigning, Explained

Apr 27, 2022

The anarchist scene in Portland, Oregon has a wingnut fringe, and its de facto leaders include one Shane Burley, who has recently published an article attacking me with all kinds of baseless lies. Here, I respond to the latest attacks.

