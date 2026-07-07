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I doubt at this point that Israelis are ever going to be capable of solving Israel's problems, but if they were to give it a shot, here's a song for the occasion.
Jul 07, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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