Francisco Aguirre fled El Salvador to save his life in the wake of the civil war there when he was a teenager. He has since become a much-loved labor organizer in Portland, where he lives with his wife and children. ICE is trying to send him back to El Salvador. His son was killed when he went back, and this is the fate that Francisco expects for himself if he is forced to return. On July 16th at 10 am he is scheduled to appear at ICE in Portland on Macadam, and we'll be there, too. unitedwithfrancisco.org

Francisco was born in the moments before

The bloodbath that became the Civil War

Most of his family fled to the north

As a teenager he set forth

Spent a year kidnapped by men

Who he hoped he’d never see again

He got out by any means that he could

Just as any other human being would



Like his namesake he wasn’t trying to find

Fortune was not on his mind

In Oregon soon was known to his neighbors

As a fighter for day laborers

To organize, for their rights

As human beings, believing despite

All the things they say in DC

No one is illegal in any country



And he has only served the people

No matter what they say

Francisco is our neighbor

And our neighbor he’ll stay



He faced consequences in kind

For being the sort who could not turn a blind

Eye on injustice, on suffering he

Saw among workers all over the city

No doubt among anyone, he was targeted

And when Ice came, he was deported

He didn’t wait to be shot dead

He came back to organize instead



Chorus



For his son, the pressure was too

Much to take, when he knew

DHS could come, hold him in a cell

A horrible fate he already knew well

So he decided he’d go back in the hope

He could live in Salvador, somehow cope

With the violence, but instead grief filled

Francisco’s heart, when his boy was killed



Chorus



His asylum case canceled despite

All the evidence supporting his right

To live in this world without being tortured

Somewhere where people are slaughtered

But such ideas now appear to be

Old-fashioned ones in the land of the free

They’d rob him from his children

Send him back to that country again



Chorus

