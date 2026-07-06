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Battle of Lewes Road
As with every other general strike I've ever heard of, the British General Strike of 1926 ended with the state behaving violently towards society at large in response.
Jul 06, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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