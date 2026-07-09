This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"In the Shadow of the Residential School"

It continues to be a very powerful visit to Alert Bay, one of the locations of the dreaded Residential Schools where the First Nations children died in such numbers.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jul 09, 2026

It’s such a beautiful island you see
As you approach it on the ferry
Green forests reach to a height
Shrouded through the day and night
By fog that keeps it from view
And many people wish it were true
That it could somehow extract
The devastating impact

Of the century
Here to the north of the Salish Sea
Of the unspeakable rule
In the shadow of the residential school

When you get off the ferry it seems
Like an island from somebody’s dreams
Where the long poles reach to the sky
With wings that look fit to fly
Where the waves lick at the shore
Running over the sea floor
At the island’s burial grounds
Where you might hear the sounds

Chorus

When finally they were abolished
The building was demolished
Filled since then by an empty space
Which may someday be replaced
By another structure eventually
On that piece of property
Where so many children died
In the Canadian genocide

Chorus

It’s such a beautiful island you see
As you approach it on the ferry

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