It’s such a beautiful island you see

As you approach it on the ferry

Green forests reach to a height

Shrouded through the day and night

By fog that keeps it from view

And many people wish it were true

That it could somehow extract

The devastating impact



Of the century

Here to the north of the Salish Sea

Of the unspeakable rule

In the shadow of the residential school



When you get off the ferry it seems

Like an island from somebody’s dreams

Where the long poles reach to the sky

With wings that look fit to fly

Where the waves lick at the shore

Running over the sea floor

At the island’s burial grounds

Where you might hear the sounds



Chorus



When finally they were abolished

The building was demolished

Filled since then by an empty space

Which may someday be replaced

By another structure eventually

On that piece of property

Where so many children died

In the Canadian genocide



Chorus



It’s such a beautiful island you see

As you approach it on the ferry