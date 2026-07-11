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The Power of Culture in Social Movements
I was invited to be a speaker for one of the regular online gatherings of the Baltimore Ethical Society. The subject I chose to hold forth on was the power of culture in social movements.
Jul 11, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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