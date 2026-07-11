This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Power of Culture in Social Movements

I was invited to be a speaker for one of the regular online gatherings of the Baltimore Ethical Society. The subject I chose to hold forth on was the power of culture in social movements.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jul 11, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture