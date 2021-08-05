This Week with David Rovics

Remembering 1921: The Battle of Blair Mountain
Remembering 1921: The Battle of Blair Mountain

Aug 05, 2021

The biggest multiracial armed uprising of the working class in the history of the United States took place in the hills of West Virginia 100 years ago this month. Ever heard of it?

