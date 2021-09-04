This Week with David Rovics

Refugee Ancestors
Refugee Ancestors

David Rovics
Sep 04, 2021

Most of us who live in what we call the United States are descended from refugees.  Most of us also don't know it, because we've been raised on lies, here in the USA.  But for those of us who do know about reality, and what really happened, rather than the nonsense they feed us in school and in the media, those scenes at the Kabul Airport look very familiar.  For many of us, it all looks like recent family history -- still living memory for my parents' generation.

