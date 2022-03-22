Red Wing concert jingle

On Saturday, March 26th, I'll be playing music at the Home Plate Grill in Red Wing, Minnesota. It's a fundraiser for Rick DeVoe's insurgent Congressional campaign, and it's got its own jingle!
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
