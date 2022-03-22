Red Wing concert jingle

This Week with David Rovics

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 22, 2022

On Saturday, March 26th, I'll be playing music at the Home Plate Grill in Red Wing, Minnesota.  It's a fundraiser for Rick DeVoe's insurgent Congressional campaign, and it's got its own jingle!

