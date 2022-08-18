Palestine Action: Smashing Elbit Systems

Have you heard about the hundreds of people arrested in the UK for breaking into weapons factories and smashing equipment? Here's the podcast version of the piece you can find in written form in today's edition of Counterpunch. #FreePalestine
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
