This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Palestine Action: Smashing Elbit Systems
0:00
-11:00

Palestine Action: Smashing Elbit Systems

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Aug 18, 2022

Have you heard about the hundreds of people arrested in the UK for breaking into weapons factories and smashing equipment? Here's the podcast version of the piece you can find in written form in today's edition of Counterpunch. #FreePalestine

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture