This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Once the Last Palestinian's Killed" REMIX
1
0:00
-3:25
"Once the Last Palestinian's Killed" REMIX
Chet has delivered another remix, which I think breathes life into this song about death eloquently, if such a thing can be said.
David Rovics
Dec 22, 2023
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

The rest of the songs in the ongoing cycle can be found at davidrovics.com/palestine. The video version of the playlist there includes lyrics.

January plans now include a visit to New York City as well as Los Angeles. If anyone might be inclined to organize a gig of some kind in the New York/New Jersey area on the evening of January 18th, or somewhere in the greater Los Angeles area on January 30th and/or 31st, I’d love to hear from you.

Same goes for France, England, Scotland, or Wales in February!

The panel discussion on music in the movement for a ceasefire hosted by People’s Music Network earlier today was very good. Here it is on YouTube.

1 Comment
This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Rovics

Recent Episodes

2:54
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
18:44
United Front Against Genocide
 • 
David Rovics
3:21
"Song for the Houthi Army" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:14
"As the Bombs Rain Down" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:40
"It's Christmas Eve" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:52
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
 • 
David Rovics
2:38
"The Apocalypse Will Be Televised" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:36
New song: "Indiscriminate"
 • 
David Rovics