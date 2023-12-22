"Once the Last Palestinian's Killed" REMIX

The rest of the songs in the ongoing cycle can be found at davidrovics.com/palestine. The video version of the playlist there includes lyrics.

January plans now include a visit to New York City as well as Los Angeles. If anyone might be inclined to organize a gig of some kind in the New York/New Jersey area on the evening of January 18th, or somewhere in the greater Los Angeles area on January 30th and/or 31st, I’d love to hear from you.

Same goes for France, England, Scotland, or Wales in February!

The panel discussion on music in the movement for a ceasefire hosted by People’s Music Network earlier today was very good. Here it is on YouTube.