This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Notes From A Holocaust SONGBOOK
0:00
-2:52
Notes From A Holocaust SONGBOOK
Album coming soon, preceded by the album songbook.
David Rovics
Jan 7, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

The album, to be titled Notes From A Holocaust, is coming soon. In the meantime, here’s the songbook, with lyrics and chord charts for all the songs, in alphabetical order.

Below is the audio from the upcoming album for the song, “They’re Killing Off the Journalists of Gaza,” merged with the original video.

Loading video

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

  • NYC on the weekend of January 12th

  • Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

  • Southern California at the end of January

  • France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia during last half of June/first half of July

  • Backyard Tour from Portland to San Francisco August 8-22

  • living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!

0 Comments
This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Rovics

Recent Episodes

20:42
Life and Death in the Shadow of Genocide
 • 
David Rovics
3:00
New song: "If A Song Could Raise An Army"
 • 
David Rovics
2:23
"Antisemite" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:32
"Famine and Disease" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
4:46
"Wounded Child -- No Surviving Family (WCNSF)" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics
2:29
New song: "Antisemite"
 • 
David Rovics
2:54
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
 • 
David Rovics