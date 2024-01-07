Notes From A Holocaust SONGBOOK

The album, to be titled Notes From A Holocaust, is coming soon. In the meantime, here’s the songbook, with lyrics and chord charts for all the songs, in alphabetical order.

Below is the audio from the upcoming album for the song, “They’re Killing Off the Journalists of Gaza,” merged with the original video.

Loading video

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

NYC on the weekend of January 12th

Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

Southern California at the end of January

France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

the northeastern US in late March/early April

Australia during last half of June/first half of July

Backyard Tour from Portland to San Francisco August 8-22

living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!