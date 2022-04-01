This Week with David Rovics

New song: ”When Julian Met Stella”
New song: ”When Julian Met Stella”

Apr 01, 2022

I didn't manage to get to England to attend last month's wedding of Julian Assange and Stella Moris, but I've written a song.

