New song: "What I Learned from the Hasbara Trolls"

The thousands of troll accounts spewing genocidal propaganda on my Facebook posts are abhorrent and completely full of crap, but they have a fascinating narrative, albeit completely farcical. All the more fascinating is the fact that, although obviously farcical to anyone with an actual clue, the western press and politicians generally accept the narrative as self-evidently accurate.

What I Learned from the Hasbara Trolls

On the internet they say it loud and clear

Someone we might have been related to lived around here

2,000 years ago, whatever happened since then

Doesn’t matter – look, there was a temple, way back when

So it’s all ours to bulldoze and remake the way we like

Anyone who disagrees should have their heads up on a pike

That's what I learned from the Hasbara Trolls

On the internet they say the Mufti said OK

So it makes good sense for us to take their land away

And besides, we tried, to make peace so many times but

Those ungrateful terrorists just want a bigger cut

Whatever has been offered, they always want some more

So now we're taking all of it, from the river to the shore

On the internet they say they've got a made-up history

We've rewritten all of it, now Islam is the enemy

Don’t mention the Crusades, or the Inquisition

Or whatever else might get in the way of our revision

The Muslims are the bad ones now, the Christians are our friends

If we're lying that’s OK – the means justify the ends

On the internet they say everything was fine

We're not sure why they keep talking about Palestine

Which only ever existed in someone's imagination

Just like all the history of this so-called nation

Which is all just an illusion, a fantastic con

Just like the existence of Egypt or Lebanon

On the internet they say remember October 7th

It rhymes so neatly with September 11th

Crimes were committed, the terrorists fought back

Obviously they deserve everything they lack

This was our opportunity that fell into our lap

To completely redraw the map

On the internet they say they don't like our state

Even though we make their lives in it so great

They have towns, they have schools, they have democracy

As long as you don’t count the few million refugees

They fire missiles at us, who knows why

Our sensible conclusion is all their kids should die