New song: "What I Learned from the Hasbara Trolls"

The thousands of troll accounts spewing genocidal propaganda on my Facebook posts are abhorrent and completely full of crap, but they have a fascinating narrative, albeit completely farcical. All the more fascinating is the fact that, although obviously farcical to anyone with an actual clue, the western press and politicians generally accept the narrative as self-evidently accurate.
What I Learned from the Hasbara Trolls
On the internet they say it loud and clear
Someone we might have been related to lived around here
2,000 years ago, whatever happened since then
Doesn’t matter – look, there was a temple, way back when
So it’s all ours to bulldoze and remake the way we like
Anyone who disagrees should have their heads up on a pike
That's what I learned from the Hasbara Trolls
On the internet they say the Mufti said OK
So it makes good sense for us to take their land away
And besides, we tried, to make peace so many times but
Those ungrateful terrorists just want a bigger cut
Whatever has been offered, they always want some more
So now we're taking all of it, from the river to the shore
On the internet they say they've got a made-up history
We've rewritten all of it, now Islam is the enemy
Don’t mention the Crusades, or the Inquisition
Or whatever else might get in the way of our revision
The Muslims are the bad ones now, the Christians are our friends
If we're lying that’s OK – the means justify the ends
On the internet they say everything was fine
We're not sure why they keep talking about Palestine
Which only ever existed in someone's imagination
Just like all the history of this so-called nation
Which is all just an illusion, a fantastic con
Just like the existence of Egypt or Lebanon
On the internet they say remember October 7th
It rhymes so neatly with September 11th
Crimes were committed, the terrorists fought back
Obviously they deserve everything they lack
This was our opportunity that fell into our lap
To completely redraw the map
On the internet they say they don't like our state
Even though we make their lives in it so great
They have towns, they have schools, they have democracy
As long as you don’t count the few million refugees
They fire missiles at us, who knows why
Our sensible conclusion is all their kids should die
