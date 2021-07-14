This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: "This Machine"
0:00
-1:54

New song: "This Machine"

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jul 14, 2021

I got a new tattoo on my guitar today, and wrote a song about it. Happy birthday, Woody Guthrie.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture