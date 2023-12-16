New song: "They're Killing Off the Journalists of Gaza"

Loading video

They're Killing Off the Journalists of Gaza

Samer Abudaqqa had his camera in his hand

He was wearing his helmet and his vest

Like Shireen Abu-Akleh and so many others

He was easily identified as a member of the press

They can call the killing indiscriminate

But this isn’t exactly true

When they’re specifically targeting certain people

In order to silence the news

They’re killing off the journalists of Gaza

Day after day after day after day

Hoping they can hide their crimes this way

Ola Atalla was slain last week

Along with nine members of her family

They were taking shelter in someone else’s home

After fleeing Gaza City

Ayat Khadoura died alongside

An unknown number thus far

Her only dream now was to be killed in one piece

So they would know who we are

Mohammed Abu Hatab with Palestine TV

Dead with his family of eleven

Mostawa El Sawaf was killed in another

Along with his wife and two sons

Sari Monsour was killed in an airstrike

On a refugee camp

Mohamed Abu Hasira along with 42 relations

Slaughtered with another familicidal stamp

They hope that if they kill the messengers

They can stop the message getting out

If they can smash all the cameras

Silence everyone trying to shout

Out to the world that might listen

And see the horrors happening beneath the Palestinian skies

The slaughter that for now

We can still see with our eyes