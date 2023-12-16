They're Killing Off the Journalists of Gaza
Samer Abudaqqa had his camera in his hand
He was wearing his helmet and his vest
Like Shireen Abu-Akleh and so many others
He was easily identified as a member of the press
They can call the killing indiscriminate
But this isn’t exactly true
When they’re specifically targeting certain people
In order to silence the news
They’re killing off the journalists of Gaza
Day after day after day after day
Hoping they can hide their crimes this way
Ola Atalla was slain last week
Along with nine members of her family
They were taking shelter in someone else’s home
After fleeing Gaza City
Ayat Khadoura died alongside
An unknown number thus far
Her only dream now was to be killed in one piece
So they would know who we are
Mohammed Abu Hatab with Palestine TV
Dead with his family of eleven
Mostawa El Sawaf was killed in another
Along with his wife and two sons
Sari Monsour was killed in an airstrike
On a refugee camp
Mohamed Abu Hasira along with 42 relations
Slaughtered with another familicidal stamp
They hope that if they kill the messengers
They can stop the message getting out
If they can smash all the cameras
Silence everyone trying to shout
Out to the world that might listen
And see the horrors happening beneath the Palestinian skies
The slaughter that for now
We can still see with our eyes
New song: "They're Killing Off the Journalists of Gaza"