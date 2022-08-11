New song: ”Smashing Elbit Systems”

The most inspiring thing I've heard about in a long time are the folks all over the UK going around with sledgehammers, smashing equipment at arms manufacturer, Elbit Systems, under the banner of Palestine Action. For inspiration and information, check out palestineaction.org and follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
