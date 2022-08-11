This Week with David Rovics

New song: ”Smashing Elbit Systems”
Aug 11, 2022

The most inspiring thing I've heard about in a long time are the folks all over the UK going around with sledgehammers, smashing equipment at arms manufacturer, Elbit Systems, under the banner of Palestine Action.  For inspiration and information, check out palestineaction.org and follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

