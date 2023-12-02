New song: "Once the Last Palestinian's Killed"

Loading video

Once the Last Palestinian's Killed

In the Congress and the Bundestag you’ll see them wring their hands

And say how they wish in hindsight they had tried to understand

How they wished they’d seen the warning signs and heard the generals speak

And believed them when they talked about the vengeance they would wreak

How they should have known this was not idle conversation

How they should have listened harder when they said “elimination”

Yes once it’s all too late, and the graveyards are all filled

Once the last Palestinian’s killed

On Manhattan Island in the halls of the UN

The whole world will come together to say “never again”

They’ll open a museum full of relics of the past

Before those who used to live there resisted to the last

We’ll look at pictures of the rubble with the dead limbs poking through

The viewers will shed a tear and wish the leaders knew

Before the war ended in the way Ben-Gvir had willed

Once the last Palestinian’s killed

In the Parliament they’ll say perhaps we should have listened

Instead of purging Europe’s biggest party of internal opposition

Should have paid attention to the millions in the streets

To those massive crowds around the globe voting with their feet

Should have read the signs, should have listened to their words

Instead of denouncing all the talk of genocide as just absurd

Should have looked at the pictures of the bodies charred and grilled

Once the last Palestinian’s killed

When that last tower block was flattened, in the days before

The last bakery was bombed, in this total war

When there were still kindergartens, when the hospitals still stood

This would have been the time to question if we should

Have been sending all those weapons instead of barring them complete

If instead of cheering on the evil enemy’s defeat

We might have asked if there was anywhere left for flour to be milled

Once the last Palestinian’s killed

When the project is complete, and they make the desert bloom

Once they’ve finished turning cities into tombs

Once the dead are out of sight and buried in the ground

Once the rubble has been bulldozed and no one hears the sound

Of dying children screaming from somewhere down below

Once the shopping malls are gleaming, and no one needs to know

How many babies bodies are in this soil that we’ve tilled

Once the last Palestinian’s killed