New song: "Lines Are Drawn"

One of the most well-known aspects of the Second World War was that the virulently anti-communist leaders of countries like the United Kingdom made an alliance with the Soviet Union, because of the mutual interest they all thought they had in defeating Hitler. Here we are again -- but where's the united front against fascism?

Lines Are Drawn

Around the world people try to read the signs

In other places they are on the battle lines

One side builds the ghetto walls

The other just wants to see them fall

One side is a sovereign nation

The other side is under occupation

One side cuts off the food supply

The other side starves and dies (saying)



You can back the fascists

Or stand with the resistance

Lines are drawn

Now which side are you on



One side has the fighter planes

The other has the backed-up sewage drains

One side says they represent the West

The other side proclaims this is a test

For the nations of the world to react

And demonstrate they understand the impact

What will happen if they don't

Whether it's because they can't or because they won't



Chorus



One side says it's a surgical strike

But that's not what it looks like

To anyone else who's seeing this

It looks just like the apocalypse

It looks like a whole population

Being targeted for total devastation

Times like these, you pick a side

You can't be neutral in a genocide



Chorus

On Thursday morning I livestreamed a concert from my living room, mostly doing songs from the Notes From A Holocaust album with mandola.

The imminently-approaching tour of southern California, southern France, and southern England now includes Hastings, England, too!