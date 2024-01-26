One of the most well-known aspects of the Second World War was that the virulently anti-communist leaders of countries like the United Kingdom made an alliance with the Soviet Union, because of the mutual interest they all thought they had in defeating Hitler. Here we are again -- but where's the united front against fascism?
Lines Are Drawn
Around the world people try to read the signs
In other places they are on the battle lines
One side builds the ghetto walls
The other just wants to see them fall
One side is a sovereign nation
The other side is under occupation
One side cuts off the food supply
The other side starves and dies (saying)
You can back the fascists
Or stand with the resistance
Lines are drawn
Now which side are you on
One side has the fighter planes
The other has the backed-up sewage drains
One side says they represent the West
The other side proclaims this is a test
For the nations of the world to react
And demonstrate they understand the impact
What will happen if they don't
Whether it's because they can't or because they won't
Chorus
One side says it's a surgical strike
But that's not what it looks like
To anyone else who's seeing this
It looks just like the apocalypse
It looks like a whole population
Being targeted for total devastation
Times like these, you pick a side
You can't be neutral in a genocide
Chorus
On Thursday morning I livestreamed a concert from my living room, mostly doing songs from the Notes From A Holocaust album with mandola.
The imminently-approaching tour of southern California, southern France, and southern England now includes Hastings, England, too!
New song: "Lines Are Drawn"