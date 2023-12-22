New song: "Land and Freedom"

Land and Freedom
You can paint it as a war of good and evil
You can pretend that your cause is just
You can try to say you have the moral army
And the other is just driven by bloodlust
You can say you’re on the side of “western values”
And the others represent barbarity
You can say your enemies want chaos
While you stand up for prosperity
You can keep on telling lies from here to Kingdom Come
But all that anybody wants is land and freedom
You can say they’ve got the wrong religion
You can say that they just want to hate
You can drop bombs upon their cities
You can say your God is great
You can speak of punishment and lessons
And how you must eliminate
All the terrorists that you had to slaughter
In the course of your affairs of state
You can claim that you represent the future
And the other represents the times of old
You can talk about how liberated your people are
Not like their feudal, patriarchal mold
You can talk about your love of life and liberty
You can paint a death mask on your foe
You can say what you like about your enemy
But you can’t change what everybody knows
Upcoming Plans
NYC on the weekend of January 12th
Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon
Southern California at the end of January
France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024
the northeastern US in late March/early April
Australia in late June/early July
living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones
