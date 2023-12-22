New song: "Land and Freedom"

Loading video

Land and Freedom

You can paint it as a war of good and evil

You can pretend that your cause is just

You can try to say you have the moral army

And the other is just driven by bloodlust

You can say you’re on the side of “western values”

And the others represent barbarity

You can say your enemies want chaos

While you stand up for prosperity

You can keep on telling lies from here to Kingdom Come

But all that anybody wants is land and freedom

You can say they’ve got the wrong religion

You can say that they just want to hate

You can drop bombs upon their cities

You can say your God is great

You can speak of punishment and lessons

And how you must eliminate

All the terrorists that you had to slaughter

In the course of your affairs of state

You can claim that you represent the future

And the other represents the times of old

You can talk about how liberated your people are

Not like their feudal, patriarchal mold

You can talk about your love of life and liberty

You can paint a death mask on your foe

You can say what you like about your enemy

But you can’t change what everybody knows

