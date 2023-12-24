New song: "It's Christmas Eve"

It’s Christmas Eve
It’s Christmas Eve, stores are stuffed to the gills
With last-minute shoppers, making sure all the stockings are filled
The Santas and elves are all busy, posing for photos with kids
And 365 days ago, that’s just what they did
It’s Christmas Eve, in front of the wall
The guy from the Salvation Army stands beside the entrance to the mall
Holding his bucket, with a toothless smile, ringing his bell
He’ll shiver in the cold, and he'll wish us well
It’s Christmas Eve, kids rich and poor
Across the country, anticipating, sitting on the floor
Opening presents, having a party, or waiting til the morn
Some of them singing songs about a child that was born
It’s Christmas Eve, people gather around
In suburbs across America you'll likely hear the sounds
Of pianos and guitars and choirs, singing songs about Bethlehem
Gathered round the nativity scene, every year you can hear them
It's Christmas Eve, when some people dream
About a world free of war and want, and similar themes
People give money to charity, and they hope for the best
Scenes like these unfolding all over the West
It’s Christmas Eve, but in Manger Square
No strings of lights, no celebrations anywhere
And in place of the Christmas tree, where it would normally stand
There’s Mother Mary, with a lifeless baby in her hands
It’s Christmas Eve
Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:
NYC on the weekend of January 12th
Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon
Southern California at the end of January
France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024
the northeastern US in late March/early April
Australia in late June/early July
living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones
More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!
