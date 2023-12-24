This Week with David Rovics
New song: "It's Christmas Eve"
Meanwhile in Manger Square. Photo from Bethlehem by Abdelfattah A Abusrour.
David Rovics
Dec 24, 2023
It’s Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve, stores are stuffed to the gills
With last-minute shoppers, making sure all the stockings are filled
The Santas and elves are all busy, posing for photos with kids
And 365 days ago, that’s just what they did

It’s Christmas Eve, in front of the wall
The guy from the Salvation Army stands beside the entrance to the mall
Holding his bucket, with a toothless smile, ringing his bell
He’ll shiver in the cold, and he'll wish us well

It’s Christmas Eve, kids rich and poor
Across the country, anticipating, sitting on the floor
Opening presents, having a party, or waiting til the morn
Some of them singing songs about a child that was born

It’s Christmas Eve, people gather around
In suburbs across America you'll likely hear the sounds
Of pianos and guitars and choirs, singing songs about Bethlehem
Gathered round the nativity scene, every year you can hear them

It's Christmas Eve, when some people dream
About a world free of war and want, and similar themes
People give money to charity, and they hope for the best
Scenes like these unfolding all over the West

It’s Christmas Eve, but in Manger Square
No strings of lights, no celebrations anywhere
And in place of the Christmas tree, where it would normally stand
There’s Mother Mary, with a lifeless baby in her hands

It’s Christmas Eve

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

  • NYC on the weekend of January 12th

  • Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

  • Southern California at the end of January

  • France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia in late June/early July

  • living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!

