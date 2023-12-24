New song: "It's Christmas Eve"

Loading video

It’s Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve, stores are stuffed to the gills

With last-minute shoppers, making sure all the stockings are filled

The Santas and elves are all busy, posing for photos with kids

And 365 days ago, that’s just what they did

It’s Christmas Eve, in front of the wall

The guy from the Salvation Army stands beside the entrance to the mall

Holding his bucket, with a toothless smile, ringing his bell

He’ll shiver in the cold, and he'll wish us well

It’s Christmas Eve, kids rich and poor

Across the country, anticipating, sitting on the floor

Opening presents, having a party, or waiting til the morn

Some of them singing songs about a child that was born

It’s Christmas Eve, people gather around

In suburbs across America you'll likely hear the sounds

Of pianos and guitars and choirs, singing songs about Bethlehem

Gathered round the nativity scene, every year you can hear them

It's Christmas Eve, when some people dream

About a world free of war and want, and similar themes

People give money to charity, and they hope for the best

Scenes like these unfolding all over the West

It’s Christmas Eve, but in Manger Square

No strings of lights, no celebrations anywhere

And in place of the Christmas tree, where it would normally stand

There’s Mother Mary, with a lifeless baby in her hands

It’s Christmas Eve

Upcoming plans for the perpetual Ceasefire Tour include:

NYC on the weekend of January 12th

Concert for Palestine on January 20th in downtown Portland, Oregon

Southern California at the end of January

France, England, Scotland, and Wales throughout February 2024

the northeastern US in late March/early April

Australia in late June/early July

living in the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time, where I’m available to do shows or sing at protests as well as provide sound for small ones

More info about upcoming plans as they evolve at davidrovics.com/tour — and more gigs wanted!