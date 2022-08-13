This Week with David Rovics

New song: ”Invasion”
New song: ”Invasion”

Aug 13, 2022

The apologists for US imperialism call it "whataboutism."  Here's a song for them.  I challenge anyone to find a single word in this song (prior to the last line) that doesn't involve something the people of occupied Ukraine and the people of occupied Palestine have in common.

