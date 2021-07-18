This Week with David Rovics

New song: "In the Name of Freedom (En Nombre de la Libertad)"
Jul 18, 2021

Vicente Feliú and Simón Bolívar wrote the chorus, I wrote the verses. Viva la revolución.

