This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: "Flour"
8
0:00
-2:22

New song: "Flour"

After using starvation as a Total War, strategic weapon of collective punishment, the Israeli occupation forces are using food tactically as a weapon of war as well.
David Rovics
Mar 3, 2024
8
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

You may not have heard it reported this way in whatever media you consume, but what happened on February 29th, 2024, was the Israeli occupation forces used a food convoy as a means to draw Palestinians out of their ruined homes in order to massacre them.

Loading video

Almost five months since the blockade was complete
Millions have hardly had anything to eat
Most had now fled to the border with Sinai
The rest who, through the bombing, had managed not to die
Were living in the rubble with the other refugees
Hoping before they died of famine and disease
Trucks might come with deliveries of flour
As starving Palestinians were counting by the hour

The Army fired at every convoy that attempted
To make it to the north, but this one was exempted
It was contracted by the Army to come to this point on the map
So that they could set a trap
They waited for people to start unloading the aid
While they watched from above the pen that they’d made
Then they began to fire at those helpless below
To kill their unarmed and starving foe

Scores lay dead or dying all around
People fled the trucks amid the deafening sounds
Of gunshots and screams of those breathing their last breaths
Whose need to feed their families now resulted in their deaths
When people went back to the trucks to try again
It’s hard to find the words to even say what happened then
The troops began to fire more, round after round after round
Everywhere you looked a sea of blood was what you found

And then the soldiers drove their tanks over the dead
And then the western media just repeated what they said
“It was chaos on the Strip, we had to let the bullets rain
We can’t have starving people grabbing bags of grain”
So instead, another bloodbath, one of so many now so far
That makes Gaza Wadi smell like the ravine of Babi Yar
For a sack of flour, they'll shoot starving children dead
Though that's somehow not how the headlines read

Almost five months since the blockade was complete
Millions have hardly had anything to eat

8 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
2:54
Song for Aaron Bushnell REMIX
  
David Rovics
3:04
Song for Aaron Bushnell
  
David Rovics
26:44
What Are the Pro-Israel Trolls Trying to Accomplish?
  
David Rovics
34:20
Notes from the Road in California, France, and England
  
David Rovics
3:56
Live at the Hydroberge
  
David Rovics
2:37
New song: "Lines Are Drawn"
  
David Rovics
16:14
The Mold, the Dust, and the Bathtub
  
David Rovics