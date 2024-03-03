New song: "Flour"

You may not have heard it reported this way in whatever media you consume, but what happened on February 29th, 2024, was the Israeli occupation forces used a food convoy as a means to draw Palestinians out of their ruined homes in order to massacre them.

Almost five months since the blockade was complete

Millions have hardly had anything to eat

Most had now fled to the border with Sinai

The rest who, through the bombing, had managed not to die

Were living in the rubble with the other refugees

Hoping before they died of famine and disease

Trucks might come with deliveries of flour

As starving Palestinians were counting by the hour

The Army fired at every convoy that attempted

To make it to the north, but this one was exempted

It was contracted by the Army to come to this point on the map

So that they could set a trap

They waited for people to start unloading the aid

While they watched from above the pen that they’d made

Then they began to fire at those helpless below

To kill their unarmed and starving foe

Scores lay dead or dying all around

People fled the trucks amid the deafening sounds

Of gunshots and screams of those breathing their last breaths

Whose need to feed their families now resulted in their deaths

When people went back to the trucks to try again

It’s hard to find the words to even say what happened then

The troops began to fire more, round after round after round

Everywhere you looked a sea of blood was what you found

And then the soldiers drove their tanks over the dead

And then the western media just repeated what they said

“It was chaos on the Strip, we had to let the bullets rain

We can’t have starving people grabbing bags of grain”

So instead, another bloodbath, one of so many now so far

That makes Gaza Wadi smell like the ravine of Babi Yar

For a sack of flour, they'll shoot starving children dead

Though that's somehow not how the headlines read

Almost five months since the blockade was complete

Millions have hardly had anything to eat