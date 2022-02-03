This Week with David Rovics

New song: ”City Workers Strike Song”
Feb 03, 2022

If the District Council of Trade Unions isn't given a better deal than what the City of Portland, Oregon currently has on offer, union members have voted overwhelmingly to strike.  The strike is set to begin on February 10th.  In the meantime, I wrote a sing-along for the occasion.  I'll sing it in front of City Hall at 2 pm on Saturday, at the city workers' rally -- come all ye workers and join us!

