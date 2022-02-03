New song: ”City Workers Strike Song”

If the District Council of Trade Unions isn't given a better deal than what the City of Portland, Oregon currently has on offer, union members have voted overwhelmingly to strike. The strike is set to begin on February 10th. In the meantime, I wrote a sing-along for the occasion. I'll sing it in front of City Hall at 2 pm on Saturday, at the city workers' rally -- come all ye workers and join us!
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
